London: Man arrested for attacking Jews outside supermarket

London Metropolitan Police arrested a man outside of a kosher supermarket in the Golders Green neighborhood of northern London Friday morning, after he harassed Jewish shoppers and attacked a driver whose car had an Israeli flag.

The anti-Semitism watchdog group Community Security Trust said the suspect was arrested at approximately 10 a.m. local time.

James Marlow, from The Jewish Weekly in UK, reported that “fanatics were looking to attack Jewish shoppers in Golders Green.”

Marlow added that numerous incidents had been reported Friday morning outside of Jewish-owned stores in Golders Green, ranging from abuse and harassment to attempted assault.

The suspect arrested Friday was pinned down by civilians outside of the Kosher Kingdom supermarket and detained until police arrived to take him into custody.

The incident took place as Home Secretary Priti Patel met with Police Commander Alex Murray and Rabbi Josh Levy to discuss the recent surge in anti-Semitic crime in London.

A string of anti-Semitic attacks and acts of vandalism have been reported in and around the British capital city over the past week, with a group of Muslims driving cars bearing PLO flags through a predominantly Jewish area verbally abusing residents and calling for the rape of local Jews on Saturday; an Orthodox rabbi assaulted in Chigwell, near London last Sunday, and mezuzot on the doors of Jewish homes in Borehamwood, UK vandalized Monday.