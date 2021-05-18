London protesters call to 'Rape Jewish Daughters'

British police on Sunday arrested four men over a viral video showing a group shouting anti-Semitic abuse from a moving vehicle.

The video posted online earlier on Sunday showed a convoy of cars bearing Palestinian Arab flags driving through a Jewish community in north London and broadcasting rape threats against Jewish women and other anti-Semitic messages from a megaphone.

The messages included 'f** the Jews, f** their mothers, rape their daughters."

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson blasted the incident.

"There is no place for anti-Semitism in our society. Ahead of Shavuot, I stand with Britain's Jews who should not have to endure the type of shameful racism we have seen today," he tweeted.