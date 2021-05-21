Several Jews arrested for attack on Arab-Israeli in Jerusalem

Released for publication: The ISA (Shabak) in conjunction with Israel Police has arrested several Jews suspected of involvement in an attack on an Israeli Arab that left the victim seriously injured.

The suspects are being interrogated by the ISA; the investigation, as well as the identities of the suspects, are subject to a gag order.

The event in question occurred on May 13th on the corner of Agrippas Street where it intersects with the Mahane Yehuda open-air market in Jerusalem. The victim, a 25-year-old employee at a local restaurant, had stepped outside to throw out the garbage and was set upon by several Jews who stabbed him in his upper body, wounding him seriously. A MDA team treated him at the scene before evacuating him to hospital.

In recent days, the State Prosecution has issued a huge number of indictments against Israeli citizens, both Arab and Jewish, for participation in riots and violent acts over the course of the past two weeks. To date, around 110 indictments have been filed against around 170 people, including minors, for crimes including attacks on police officers, endangering lives, throwing stones, incitement, obstructing police in the course of their duties, and deliberate destruction of property for racist motives.

Most of those indicted are already in custody and police have requested that they be detained until the conclusion of proceedings against them.

In accordance with a directive given by acting State Attorney Amit Eisman, the investigative files related to the recent riots that have been transferred from Israel Police to the State Attorney’s Office are being prioritized and will be dealt with by a senior attorney in each district, while all cases will be centrally supervised.