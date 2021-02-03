Italy's Liguria region blacklists Hezbollah

The Israeli Embassy in Italy on Tuesday evening welcomed an announcement by the Liguria Regional Council in Italy which designated Hezbollah in its entirety as a terrorist organization.

The Embassy noted that this decision follows similar decisions made in recent months in many countries in Europe and Latin America which work against the terrorist organization, which poses a risk to peace and security and conducts global terrorist activities.

Israel's Ambassador to Italy, Dr. Dror Eydar, urged the Italian government and other regions to participate in this important global campaign.

Ambassador Eydar added, "This decision is intended to preserve the security of the entire free world, including Italy, from totalitarian terrorists who exploit Western democracies as bases or stations for their activities against the entire West."

In 2013, the European Union blacklisted Hezbollah's “military wing” as a terrorist organization, while failing to blacklist the group’s political arm.

In March of 2019, the British government designated Hezbollah as a terrorist organization. Last year, Britain's finance ministry added the entire Hezbollah organization to its list of terrorist groups subject to asset freezing.

Also last year, Germany outlawed Hezbollah and also took enforcement measures against the group.

This past December, Slovenia joined the list of countries to blacklist Hezbollah as a terrorist organization.