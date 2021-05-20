Cabinet approves Gaza cease-fire

The political-security cabinet on Thursday approved a cease-fire in the conflict with Gaza.

Hamas and Israeli official said the cease-fire would go into affect at 2 AM Friday morning.

Earlier, the Qatari-based Al Jazeera network reported that Israel had informed the Egyptian government of its intention to end Operation Guardian of the walls and reach a cease-fire with the Hamas terorist organization.

The Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorist organizations have fired over 4,000 rockets at Israel over the last 11 days. 12 people, including one soldier have been killed in the rocket attacks.

Several barrages of rockets have been fired throughout the day towards Israeli civilian centers, including towards Ashkelon, Netiv Ha'asarah, Karmia, Zikim, Kerem Shalom, Kissufim, Nahal Oz, and other areas.

At approximately 1 PM, a barrage of rockets was fired towards Be'er Sheva. There were no injuries or reports of damage.

Around 3 PM, more rockets were fired, this time towards Ashkelon as well as Be'er Sheva. One of the rockets caused severe damage to a private home in Ashkelon. Israel Police is searching for the other rockets reported to have fallen. One person was injured from the rocket fire towards Ashkelon; in Be'er Sheva, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Right-wing political leaders slammed the cease-fire, warning that it would harm Israel's ability to deter terrorism.

New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar said the cease-fire “would seriously harm Israeli deterrence.”

“The cessation of Israeli military activity without imposing any restrictions preventing the arming and strengthening of Hamas and without the return of the soldiers and civilians held in Gaza will be a political failure, the price of which will be paid, with interest, in the future," Sa'ar said.

Religious Zionism party chairman Bezalel Smotrich wrote on Twitter to Netanyahu: "If, G-d forbid, an agreement/understandings with Hamas includes, explicitly or implicitly, anything related to Jerusalem… you can forget about forming a government.”

Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman told Channel 12 News that the cease-fire represented "another failure by Netanyahu."