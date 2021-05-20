PA incitement continues after elimination of terrorist

A female terrorist armed with an M-16 rifle arrived at a hitchhiking spot sin the Kiryat Arba area on Wednesday and fired at civilians and soldiers. Two soldiers fired at her and neutralized her.

Before being eliminated the terrorist managed to fire 28 bullets.

The Palestinian Authority’s official news agency Wafa, which reported about the incident, accused Israel of killing a young Palestinian woman without stating that she was shot while carrying out a terrorist attack.

The PA news agency’s report on the incident read as follows:

“A civilian was killed today (Wednesday) after a settler shot her, east of Hebron. Our correspondent stated that a settler fired at resident Wafa Abdel Rahman Bardai (34 years old) near the entrance to the settlement of Kiryat Arba, which is built on civilian (Palestinian) land, while the occupation forces prevented medics from reaching her, before her death was reported and they seized her body. The shaheed (martyr) is a resident of the Jalagil area near the town of Bani Na'im, east of Hebron, married and the mother of five children."