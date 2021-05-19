Terror attack thwarted at entrance to Kiryat Arba

An M-16-armed female terrorist arrived at the Elias junction at the entrance to Kiryat Arba on Wednesday afternoon and opened fire as she advanced toward IDF soldiers and civilians at the junction.

Two soldiers fired at her and neutralized her. There are no casualties to our forces. Before being eliminated she managed to fire 28 bullets.

Route 60 was closed to traffic from the Ha'ofakim junction to Beit Hagai.

Yesterday morning, a terrorist carrying a knife, a Carlo weapon and several explosives arrived at Gross Square in Hebron. According to suspicions, he tried to shoot, stab soldiers and throw explosives at them. The terrorist was killed by the soldiers.