Isaac Herzog or Miriam Peretz: Presidential race opens

The deadline to apply for candidacy for the 11th President of the State of Israel ended at midnight on Wednesday.

The two candidates who obtained the required number of signatures from Knesset members are the chairman of the Jewish Agency and former Minister Isaac Herzog and Israel Prize laureate Miriam Peretz.

The voting by secret ballot will be held in the Knesset plenum on June 2, in 14 days. If no candidate succeeds in obtaining 61 votes in the first round, a second round of voting will take place and the candidate will be elected by a regular majority.

The Yamina and Religious Zionist factions divided their signatures between Peretz and Herzog. The haredi parties are expected to support Herzog. The Likud and New Hope announced that their MKs would be given "freedom of voting."

Herzog and Peretz both announced their candidacies for the upcoming presidential election earlier on Wednesday.

Herzog, who previously led the Labor party and served in the Knesset for 15 years, is the son of Chaim Herzog, Israel’s sixth president, who served from 1983 to 1993.

In announcing his run Wednesday morning, Herzog cited both his work as a lawmaker and his family history.

For his presidential run, Herzog has taken an unpaid leave of absence from the Jewish Agency.

Former MK Yehuda Glick had been expected to run for the Presidency as well but he announced that he was withdrawing from the race just a few hours before the deadline.

"Dear and beloved friends, as always, there is a director for the big screenplay who directs things best. I wanted to bring new energies of good to the presidency and I could not do so," he wrote in a statement.

He added that he "wishes great success to all the excellent candidates, with His help I will bless you and try to continue to work for enlightenment, the multiplicity of the best in the world and for the strengthening of the various populations."