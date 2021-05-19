Yehuda Glick withdraws from presidential race

Former MK Yehuda Glick announced that he was withdrawing from the Israeli presidential election Wednesday, just a few hours before the deadline to submit candidacies for president.

"Dear and beloved friends, as always, there is a director for the big screenplay who directs things best. I wanted to bring new energies of good to the presidency and I could not do so," he wrote in a statement.

He added that he "wishes great success to all the excellent candidates, with His help I will bless you and try to continue to work for enlightenment, the multiplicity of the best in the world and for the strengthening of the various populations."

Earlier, the sons of Miriam Peretz, Avichai and Elisaf submitted to the Knesset Secretary Yardena Meller-Horowitz their mother's candidacy for the position of president. The signatures of 11 Knesset members were attached to the candidacy.

Jewish Agency chairman Isaac Herzog also submitted his candidacy for president, with 27 MKs leaving their signatures to support his candidacy.