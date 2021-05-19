Direct hit on Sderot house, man injured

A 72-year-old man was moderately injured Wednesday evening when a rocket scored a direct hit on a house in Sderot.

Magen David Adom paramedics treated the injured man at the scene and evacuated him to the hospital. Several other people were treated for anxiety.

MDA paramedic Alex Kosinov said: "The wounded man was with his family in the basement of the house that was hit by the rocket. We were told that the force of the explosion and the strike caused him to fall. He was fully conscious and walked around the place. We performed medical tests and evacuated him to the hospital when his condition was moderate and stable and he was suffering from injuries to his upper body."

Approximately 200 rockets have been fired at Israel over the course of 12 hours Wednesday, most at the southern communities. 90% of the rockets were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system.

In addition, four rockets were fired at northern Israel from Lebanon on Monday, The IDF fired 16 artillery rounds at southern Lebanon in southern Lebanon.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz ordered the IDF to speed up operational plans and focus on destroying the underground array in Gaza, due to the assessment that the ceasefire was imminent.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his conversation with Joe Biden and rejected his proposal to end the operation in Gaza Wednesday evening.

"I appreciate the support of US President Joe Biden for the State of Israel's right to self-defense. I am determined to continue this operation until its goal - to restore peace and security - is achieved."

The statement came after Joe Biden told PM Netanyahu on Wednesday that he expects "a significant de-escalation today," according to a White House statement.