Biden tells Netanyahu he expects 'significant de-escalation'

Joe Biden told PM Netanyahu on Wednesday that he expects "a significant de-escalation today," according to WH House statement.

According to the statement obtained by NBC reporter Jake Sherman, "the two leaders had a discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel's progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the US."

"The President conveyed to the PM that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire."

The statement came as it was reported that the IDF attacked southern Lebanon following rocket attacks in northern Israel on Wednesday afternoon.