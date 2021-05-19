Netanyahu responds to Biden: Determined to continue operation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed his conversation with Joe Biden and rejected his proposal to end the operation.

"I appreciate the support of US President Joe Biden for the State of Israel's right to self-defense. I am determined to continue this operation until its goal - to restore peace and security - is achieved."

The statement came after Joe Biden told PM Netanyahu on Wednesday that he expects "a significant de-escalation today," according to a White House statement.

According to the statement obtained by NBC reporter Jake Sherman, "the two leaders had a discussion on the state of events in Gaza, Israel's progress in degrading the capabilities of Hamas and other terrorist elements, and ongoing diplomatic efforts by regional governments and the US."

"The President conveyed to the PM that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire."

Former US Ambassador to UN later responded to Biden's call for "de-escalation" in Israel. "Biden is calling for Israel to de-escalate while the terrorist group Hamas is still firing rockets at Israeli citizens. It would be unacceptable if one of our allies called for de-escalation if Washington DC were targeted by rockets. We must stand with Israel against terrorism," Haley tweeted.

At the same time, Defense Minister Benny Gantz's office said that he had spoken with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Gantz was said to have "briefed him on developments in the Gaza campaign and told him that with every passing day the IDF is reaching significant achievements that considerably diminish the military capacity of Hamas, which continues to fire on Israeli civilians indiscriminately."

"Gantz told the defense secretary that Israel intends to act responsibly, in terms of its defense and foreign policy, and to work with moderate forces in the region. He further thanked him for the American backing, which is enormously significant to Israel."