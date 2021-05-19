4 rockets fired at Israel from Lebanon, 1 intercepted

4 rockets were fired at Israel on Wednesday afternoon from southern Lebanon.

The Iron Dome system intercepted one of the rockets, while another exploded in an open area in Shfar'am, and another two exploded in the sea.

At 4:12p.m. sirens sounded in the northern cities of Shfar'am and I'billin. Two minutes later, at 4:14p.m., sirens sounded in Kiryat Yam, Kiryat Bialik, Kiryat Motzkin, Acre, Kfar Masaryk, and Ein Hamifratz.

Simultaneous to the sirens in northern Israel, additional air raid sirens sounded in Jewish communities near Gaza, signaling that Hamas had fired an additional barrage of rockets.

Just after 4:30p.m., the IDF began attacking southern Lebanon, in retaliation for the attacks.

A spokesperson for Magen David Adom (MDA) said: "Following the air raid sirens which were heard in the past few minutes in northern Israel, as of now (4:20p.m.) no reports of injuries have been received by the MDA 101 hotline."

"MDA forces scanning the reports received did not discover any injuries as a result of the missiles.

"MDA paramedics are providing medical treatment to two people who were lightly injured while on their way to bomb shelters, as well as to a number of people suffering shellshock."