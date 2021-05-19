Former Shabak chief against ceasefire

MK Avi Dichter (Likud), a former Shabak (Israel Security Agency) chief, responded on his Facebook page to Operation Guardian of the Walls and talk of a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terror group.

"The IDF, the defense system, and the diplomatic echelon have clear goals," he wrote.

"We cannot end Operation Guardian of the Walls with 'quiet will be answered with quiet.' We are conducting this operation in order to look forward at how the area will look in the future: Not just in the south and Gush Dan (Tel Aviv area - ed.), but in all areas of Israel."

Earlier on Wednesday, another former Shabak chief, Yoram Cohen, said that he believes Israel is headed towards a ceasefire.

Speaking to Kan News, he said: "I hope that we have done everything we planned to do - and if not - we can continue this for another few days."