Pres. Biden to Rashida Tlaib: 'I'll do everything to keep your grandmother & family safe'

US President Joe Biden praised Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, promising to do "everything" to ensure her "Palestinian" grandmother's safety.

Tlaib's grandmother lives in the village of Beit Ur Al-Fauqa, near Ramallah. The village is under Palestinian Authority control.

Speaking in Dearborn, Michigan, Biden said: “I admire your intellect, I admire your passion and I admire your concern for so many other people.”



“From my heart, I pray that your grandmom and family are well. I promise you, I’ll do everything to see that they are.”

Biden's comments follow Tlaib's criticism of his response to Operation Guardian of the Walls, in which Israel is retaliating for Hamas' attacks on Israeli civilian centers. Though Hamas uses Gazans as human shields, Israel does everything possible to avoid civilian casualties in Gaza, including warning of impending strikes several hours prior, to allow the civilians in the area to evacuate.