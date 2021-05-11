IDF destroys Gaza high-rise used by Hamas

The Israel Air Force destroyed a 13-story high-rise in Gaza City which was used by Hamas.

Channel 12 News reported that Israel sent text messages to residents of the building and a 'roof-knocking' missile to warn people to evacuate ahead of the air strike.

Hamas and Islamic Jihad have launched over 600 rockets at Israel since yesterday. Two women were killed by a rocket barrage on Ashkelon Tuesday afternoon.

The IDF has launched numerous retaliatory strikes on terrorist targets in Gaza, eliminating several terrorist leaders.

Hamas has warned Israel that it will target Tel Aviv with its missiles if the IDF does not end its attacks on Gaza.