Rockets fired at Tel Aviv and central Israel

Gaza terrorists fired a barrage of rockets at central Israel, Samaria, and Jewish communities near Gaza, just after midnight on Sunday morning.

Targets included Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Ramat Gan, Yehud, Rishon Lezion, Petah Tikva, Ashdod, Gan Yavne, Gedera, Bat Yam, Holon, Beit Dagan, Ness Ziona, Ramle, Lod, Yavne, Elkana, Etz Efraim, Alfei Menashe, Ma'aleh Shomron, Elad, Bnei Darom, Kfar Chabad, Ashkelon, Or Yehuda, and other cities.

Ten minutes later, another barrage of rockets was fired at the same areas. Just prior to 1:00a.m., additional rockets were fired at Netivot, Tkuma, Zimrat, and Shuva.

Some of the missiles were not intercepted, and fell in the areas of Yehud, Gan Yavne, and Rishon Lezion. So far, no injuries have been reported. Shrapnel was located in three locations in Bat Yam, where damage to property was reported.

The barrages of missiles followed a three-and-a-half hour break, following a single attack on Yad Mordechai at 8:34p.m. Saturday evening.

It also comes just hours after the Hamas military wing published a statement mocking Israel and claiming that Hamas military commander Mohammed Deif had agreed "to remove the curfew on Tel Aviv" for two hours, between 10:00p.m. and midnight.

Magen David Adom (MDA) at 12:45a.m. Sunday morning reported that it has not yet received reports of injuries following the attacks, other than regarding people who were shellshocked and 10 people who suffered light injuries while running for shelter, and who were receiving treatment.

The statement added that MDA personnel are searching the areas where rockets fell for injured people, but have not yet found anyone who was injured by the rockets.

Following the launches, Hamas said: "We fired heavy barrages on Tel Aviv, in response to the attacks on buildings."