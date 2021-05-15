IDF strikes tower in Gaza City

The IDF on Saturday attacked Jala Tower in Gaza City, in retaliation for barrages of rocket fire on Israeli civilians.

The tower housed the offices of AP, Al Jazeera, and other media companies. It also housed the Hamas military intelligence's research and development unit, which is responsible for several terror operations conducted against the State of Israel and its citizens.

In a statement, the IDF explained that prior to the attack, "the civilians in the building were warned, and provided with ample opportunity to evacuate the building."

The statement also said that the building housed "military assets belonging to the Hamas terror organization's military intelligence."

"The unit used its abilities against Israel in several incidents, in attempts to harm and disrupt the IDF and civilian operations in the area near Gaza."

It added that the building housed civilian media outlets "that the Hamas terror organization uses as human shields. Hamas intentionally places its strategic military assets in the heart of the civilian population in Gaza."





