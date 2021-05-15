One dead from rocket fire in Ramat Gan

Heavy barrages of rockets were fired Saturday at central and southern Israel.

Several buildings in Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion, Givatayim, Ashkelon, and Yavneh sustained direct hits.

Magen David Adom (MDA) reported one person dead from rocket fire in Ramat Gan. At least six buildings were damaged in the area, and the victim was apparently hit by the shrapnel flying after the rocket hit near his ground floor apartment. According to firefighter Ronen Machtavyev, the rocket fell on the street, and the victim lived in an apartment "without a protected space, and was only behind a metal door."

Rockets also fell in Lod, Tayibe, and the Ramat Gan Safari. A rocket also landed near the Yamit 2000 water park in Holon.

Air raid sirens sounded in Samaria as well, but there were no reports of injuries.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic Lior Marmelstein said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw destruction and damage to buildings on the street. We went from door to door with large numbers of MDA personnel, and searched the apartments. In one of the apartments, we located a man of about 50, unconscious. We performed medical examinations in order to provide him with medical treatment, but after performing CPR, we were forced to declare his death."

The Sheba Medical Center said that 14 people had arrived for treatment following a barrage of rockets on central Israel. Among the victims were ten people who suffered injuries on their way to their bomb shelters, one who suffered smoke inhalation, and three who had suffered shellshock.

In addition to the barrages on central Israel, Jewish communities bordering Gaza, as well as Ashdod, Ashkelon, Kiryat Malakhi, Netivot, Gan Yavneh, Be'er Sheva, and various Bedouin settlements in the Negev, were victim to constant rocket fire throughout Friday and Saturday, including throughout the night.

Two buildings in Be'er Sheva and Ashdod sustained direct hits from rockets fired at them, but no one was injured. Due to the rocket fire on Ashdod, some of the city's neighborhoods lost power. In another area of the city a fire broke out in a logistical factory after shrapnel hit. No one was injured.

In response to the rocket fire, the IDF hit the Jala Tower in Gaza, which houses the offices of media companies such as Al Jazeera, as well as military intelligence offices belonging to the Hamas terror group.

A spokesman for the military wing warned that "residents of Tel Aviv and central [Israel] should stand on one foot and wait for a response which will shake the earth."