IDF soldiers foil stabbing attack near Shechem

IDF soldiers on Friday evening identified a terrorist armed with a knife who approached them during a riot near the city of Shechem (Nablus).

The fighters opened fire at the terrorist and neutralized him. There were no injuries among the soldiers.

Earlier on Friday, IDF troops eliminated a Muslim Arab terrorist who attempted to stab an IDF soldier near the town of Ofra, in Israel's Binyamin Region.

No soldiers were injured.

On Wednesday, two IDF soldiers were moderately injured in a shooting attack at a military post in Samaria. The IDF said that the terrorist was neutralized by fighters at the scene.

According to an initial report, the terrorist got out of a vehicle with a gun and fired at a position manned by the IDF fighters. The soldiers returned fire - and neutralized the terrorist.

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan responded to Wednesday's attack by saying, "In the heart of Samaria, the terrorist opened fire at reserve soldiers. Both are wounded. One suffered moderate wounds to his thigh and the other is lightly to moderately injured. They are both being transferred to the hospital."

