Terrorist who attempted to stab IDF soldier is eliminated

IDF forces on Friday eliminated a Muslim Arab terrorist who attempted to stab an IDF soldier near the town of Ofra, in Israel's Binyamin Region.

The attempted terror attack occurred at the back gate of the town of Ofra. The IDF has clarified that no one was injured.

On Wednesday, two IDF soldiers were moderately injured in a shooting attack at a military post in Samaria. The IDF said that the terrorist was neutralized by fighters at the scene.

According to an initial report, the terrorist got out of a vehicle with a gun and fired at a position manned by the IDF fighters. The soldiers returned fire - and neutralized the terrorist.

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan responded to Wednesday's attack by saying, "In the heart of Samaria, the terrorist opened fire at reserve soldiers. Both are wounded. One suffered moderate wounds to his thigh and the other is lightly to moderately injured. They are both being transferred to the hospital."