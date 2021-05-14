Three rockets fired from Syria towards Israel

Three rockets were fired from Syrian territory towards Israeli territory on Friday evening, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit said.

One of the rockets failed to reach its target and exploded in Syrian territory. The other two exploded in open areas in the Golan Heights, causing no injuries or damages.

A siren was not sounded due to the fact that the rockets exploded in open areas.

The incident comes a day after multiple rockets were fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel.

The Lebanon-based The Daily Star cited Lebanese security officials who said that four rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli territory Thursday night, apparently in a show of solidarity with terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

An IDF spokesperson said that three rockets had been observed being launched from southern Lebanon towards the coast of northern Israel.

The Lebanese army has deployed forces to the area where the rockets were launched from.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)