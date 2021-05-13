Rockets fired from Lebanon towards northern Israel

Multiple rockets were fired from southern Lebanon into northern Israel Thursday evening, according to Lebanese media outlets.

The Lebanon-based The Daily Star cited Lebanese security officials who said that four rockets were launched from southern Lebanon towards Israeli territory Thursday night, apparently in a show of solidarity with terrorists in the Gaza Strip.

A journalist affiliated with the pro-Hezbollah Al-Manar outlet said that three rockets were launched from southwest Lebanon towards Israel.

An IDF spokesperson said that three rockets had been observed being launched from southern Lebanon towards the coast of northern Israel.

The Lebanese army has deployed forces to the area where the rockets were launched from.

Terrorists operating out of the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave have launched roughly 1,800 rockets at Israel since Monday.

A total of 300 rockets have landed inside the Gaza Strip, including 30 of the rockets fired Thursday, the IDF said.

Seven people have been killed in Israel by terrorist rocket and missile attacks since Monday, with more than 200 others injured.

The Gaza Strip’s health authority has reported 87 dead from Israeli retaliatory strikes, along with 530 injured.