Avri Gilad: 'This isn't a civil war - it's an Arab rebellion'

Avri Gilad, an Israeli media personality, responded to the recent violence on the streets of Israel.

"One of the biggest problems with what the La Familia criminals did yesterday, other than harming innocent people and taking the law into their own hands not in order to defend themselves, is that they allowed those sitting studios to create a 'narrative' as if there is symmetry between thousands of Arab rioters and a few dozen Jewish rioters," he said.

"In the day of politically correct speech, there always needs to be two sides, even when there is only one, and the criminals who came from Jerusalem to incite Bat Yam and Jaffa provided the second side of the equation."

"There is no symmetry," he emphasized. "The Arabs started it, they are more violent, more dangerous, armed, and in their hearts is a hatred that is many hundreds of years old. Our criminals are random marginalized people who are looking for streetfights. We need to deal with them harshly, but they don't even come close to the Muslims who came out of their burrows."

"So with all the pain for the Victory ice cream parlor from Bat Yam, and for the owner Henry, who is a Christian Arab no less, who was ruined and did nothing to deserve it, and with all the revulsion for the Jews who pull Arabs out of their cars and beat them, don't let the media confuse you.

"We are in the middle of an Arab rebellion - not a civil war."