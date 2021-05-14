Ground operation? Foreign media confused by IDF statement

International media were quick to report on Thursday that the IDF had launched a ground operation inside Gazan territory in response to the ongoing rocket fire targeting Israel.

The reports on this began after the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit tweeted on its English language account, “IDF air and ground troops are currently attacking in the Gaza Strip.”

An IDF spokesman, Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, was also quoted by The New York Times as having said that “There are ground troops attacking in Gaza, together with air forces as well.”

These statements led to international media outlets reporting that Israeli forces had entered Gaza and perhaps even launched a ground operation in the Strip.

However, as Kan 11 News’ military correspondent Roy Sharon later clarified, this is not the case. He explained that IDF ground forces were attacking Gaza but were doing so from an enclave that is located inside Israeli territory.

“Around the world, when they hear of ground forces entering, we remember Operation Protective Edge, and other large-scale operations, that the IDF enters with tanks and infantry forces for a massive operation in Gaza. That is not what is happening at all right now. There is no entry of ground forces into Gaza,” said Sharon. “It’s true that ground forces are attacking in Gaza, but they are attacking from outside Gazan territory.”

The IDF subsequently clarified to AFP that the army has not entered the Gaza Strip.