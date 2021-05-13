87-year-old woman dies after suffering head injury while seeking shelter

Another person killed in Operation Guardian of the Walls: An 87-year-old woman from Moshav Shtulim near Ashdod died on Thursday evening after suffering a head injury while running to a protected space during a siren.

More than 300 rockets were fired at Israel on Thursday. Sirens were sounded in the evening in Ashdod, Modi'in, Lod, Ramla, the communities in the Shphela region, in the Ashkelon and Ashdod areas, as heavy rocket barrages were fired from the Gaza Strip.

A rocket exploded between several houses in Be'er Sheva, without causing any physical injuries. Two people who suffered from anxiety were treated at the scene.

Earlier, three rockets were fired from Lebanon at the town of Shlomi in the Galilee. There were no injuries and no warning was sounded due to the fact that the rockets landed at sea and not near homes. Residents of the area heard explosions.

A heavy barrage of rockets was also launched on Thursday evening at communities in the south of the country, including Be'er Sheva, the Bedouin diaspora and the communities near the Gaza border.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz authorized the IDF to recruit another 9,000 reservists in an exceptional call order in accordance with the operational needs, after assessing the security situation.