Israel is under unprecedented attack

This week, Israel defends itself from an unprecedented barrage of missiles launched from Gaza.

Over 1,000 missiles were fired at Israel just between May 10-12, resulting in loss of life and extensive damage, and sending hundreds of thousands of Israelis to bomb shelters.

At the same time, local Arabs are rioting in numerous Israeli cities, attacking Jews, and burning down synagogues, stores, cars…much of the world’s governments hypocritical response, condemning Israeli response but ignoring attacks against Israel, are predictably hypocritical, while the media’s portrayal is a showcase of lies, ignorance…and just plain evil.

In this week’s Jerusalem Lights Podcast, Jim Long and Rabbi Chaim Richman delve deeply into the truth behind these events, shedding much light and dispelling falsehood. As we usher in the month of Sivan, begin the book of Number and prepare for the upcoming Festival of Shavuot, this episode provides vital knowledge, understanding and inspiration.