Massive rocket barrage on Ben Gurion Airport, central Israel

A massive barrage of rockets were fired from the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip towards central Israel Thursday night, including a large number of rockets launched towards the area surrounding Ben Gurion International Airport.

Warning sirens were sounded across southern and central Israel Thursday night, including in cities and towns in the vicinity of Israel’s largest airport, such as Modi’in, Lod, Ramle, Ben Shemen, Mevo Modi’im, Be’er Yaakov, Kfar Daniel and Achisamach.

Heavy rocket fire was also directed at Ashdod, Ashkelon, and nearby towns.

Earlier on Thursday, multiple rockets were fired from southwestern Lebanon towards Israel.

An IDF spokesperson said that three rockets had been observed being launched from southern Lebanon towards the coast of northern Israel.

Before the latest barrage of rockets, terrorists operating out of the Gaza Strip had fired some 1,800 rockets towards Israel since the latest round of fighting began Monday.

A total of 300 rockets have landed inside the Gaza Strip, including 30 of the rockets fired Thursday, the IDF said.

Seven people have been killed in Israel by terrorist rocket and missile attacks since Monday, with more than 200 others injured.

The Gaza Strip’s health authority has reported 87 dead from Israeli retaliatory strikes, along with 530 injured.