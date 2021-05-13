Hamas claims Israeli Arabs are 'the first line of defense'

Abu Ubaida, a spokesman for Hamas' armed wing the al-Qassam Brigades, said his terrorist organization has no red lines when it comes to attacking targets in Israel.

In a recorded speech broadcast today (Thursday), Abu Ubaida said that Jerusalem is the heart of the conflict and has ignited all the intifadas. "Any price paid is a sacrifice for the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem, and there is no value to our existence if we do not help them," said Abu Ubaida, adding that "this campaign sends a message that Gaza, Jerusalem and the entire West Bank are one body."

According to Abu Ubsida, "Our people in the West Bank and occupied Palestine since 1948 are the first line of defense for Jerusalem. Our weapon is your weapon, our blood is your blood and our fate is your fate."

In a message to Israel, Abu Ubaida said: "The decision to bomb Tel Aviv, Dimona, Ashdod and beyond, is easier for us than drinking water."