'The police are not a deterrent'

A former Blue and White MK who is now part of MK Gideon Sa'ar's New Hope party has called for infantry to be deployed in cities with mixed Arab and Jewish populations.

On Wednesday, MK Yoaz Hendel arrived in the central city of Lod, remaining there for several hours while aiding local residents and trying to help calm the tensions.

On Thursday morning, Hendel summarized his conclusions in a tweet calling to change how security forces are operating in Lod and other mixed Jewish-Arab cities.

"Conclusions from Lod yesterday: The police have no deterrence. The lack of governance which has continued for a decade has blown up in our faces," he tweeted.

"Yesterday we brought forces into the city. That's not enough. We need to call up reserves and bring troops of Border Police/ infantry into the mixed cities.

"Water cannons, skunks, rubber bullets, and snipers. Forces in every corner. Collecting weapons from homes. And mostly the resource which is most sorely lacking: leadership," he concluded.