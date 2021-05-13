IDF: We attacked over 600 terror targets in Gaza

The IDF has attacked over 600 terror targets in Gaza since the beginning of the rocket fire, an IDF statement said.

On Wednesday night, IAF fighter planes and aircraft struck dozens of terror targets throughout Gaza.

Among the targets was a terror tunnel belonging to Hamas, part of the Hamas terror group's tunneling project. The tunnel is located beneath a school and near other civilian buildings.

In addition, the IDF hit several of Hamas' "internal security" buildings, which are used to foil intelligence, including the office of Hamas' Internal Security Chief. Several branches of Hamas' central bank in Gaza were also hit.

Earlier on Wednesday, a residential building in Petah Tikva sustained a direct hit by a rocket and began to burn. The residents were evacuated and searches were conducted to locate casualties.

In another incident, shrapnel from a rocket hit a house in Rishon Lezion. The building sustained damage. Six people were lightly injured while running to a shelter, including a 72-year-old man.

In yet another attack, five-year-old Ido Avigal was critically injured when a rocket hit his home in Sderot. Shortly afterwards, the child succumbed to his injuries at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

Shani, Ido's mother, was seriously injured in the incident and remains in hospital. His seven-year-old sister, Tahel, was lightly injured. Ido’s cousin, six-year-old Noam Abergil, was also seriously injured in the same incident. at an apartment in Sderot. Adi, Noam's mother and Shani's sister, was lightly injured.