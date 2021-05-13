Rocket barrage on central Israel and the Jezreel Valley

Hamas terrorists on Wednesday night fired a barrage of rockets towards Israel.

Sirens were sounded in the area of Tel Aviv, the Shphelah, the Sharon and for the first time in this round of fighting, rockets were also launched towards the Jezreel Valley.

One rocket hit a home in Rishon Lezion. Several people were lightly injured while running to a shelter, including a 72-year-old man.

The military wing of Hamas claimed responsibility for the latest barrages and said it had launched rockets into Tel Aviv in response to a widespread IDF attack on infrastructure structures in Gaza.

Meanwhile, IDF fighter jets and aircraft attacked buildings of strategic importance to the Hamas terrorist organization and also eliminated a squad of Hamas naval forces.

Among the buildings attacked were the central bank of the Hamas terrorist organization and two Hamas-owned buildings of used for intelligence operations.

Earlier on Wednesday, five-year-old Ido Avigal who was critically injured when a rocket hit his home in Sderot, succumbed to his injuries at Barzilai Hospital in Ashkelon.

Shani, the boy's mother, was seriously injured in the incident and remains in hospital. His seven-year-old sister, Tahel, was lightly injured.

Ido’s cousin, six-year-old Noam Abergil, was also seriously injured in the same incident. at an apartment in Sderot. Adi, Noam's mother and Shani's sister, was lightly injured.