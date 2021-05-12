Rivlin: Soldier was killed defending us all

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin wrote the following statement following the death of IDF soldier Omer Tabib:

At this difficult time, I embrace and send strength to the family of FSgt Omer Tabib OBM who was killed today by Hamas missile fire, defending us all. The Israeli people as a whole feels your pain.

I send my prayers for the speedy recovery of the IDF soldier and officer injured in the same incident, and for the recovery of all those injured by the rocket fire. We stand with all the bereaved families, consoling them in their grief.

We will continue to fight the terrorists and protect our citizens without compromise. We will not stand by while the the attacks on us continue unabated.