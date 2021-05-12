Israel under fire: Sgt. Omer Tabib killed by Gaza terrorists

Israel suffered its first military fatality in the ongoing conflict with the Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in the Gaza Strip Wednesday when Sgt. Omer Tabib was killed by an anti-tank missile near the Gaza border.

Another soldier was seriously injured and an IDF officer was moderately injured in the attack.

Omer Tabib was 21 years old. He was a soldier in the 931st Battalion of the Nahal Brigade. His family has been notified of his death,

Seconds after the attack, dozens of mortars were fired at the scene of the incident, in an attempt to make it difficult for the medical staff who arrived to treat the wounded. Hamas' military wing claimed responsibility for the attack.

Magen David Adom paramedic Ravit Martinez, who treated the wounded in the field under fire, said: "This was a serious incident, we reached the wounded in the field with alarms going off in the background and as the shooting continued. Those wounded suffered blast injuries and shrapnel wounds. We took care of them while taking shelter from ongoing fire. After providing urgent vital treatment on the ground, and when it was possible to escape from the missile bombardment, we evacuated the wounded to a safe place and there, with the help of an MDA doctor and other MDA forces, we transported them to the hospital."

IDF forces and the Shin Bet today (Wednesday) retaliated by carrying out a complex and first-of-its-kind operation to assassinate four senior Hamas commanders in Gaza City and Khan Yunis.

The senior commanders are a key part of Hamas' General Staff Forum and are considered close to the head of the military wing of the Hamas terrorist organization, Muhammad Deif.

Among those assassinated: the Gaza City Brigadier General, the head of Hamas' cyber and missile improvement system, and the head of its production department.