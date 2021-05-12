Curfew imposed in Lod following Arab riots

Chief of Police Ya'akov Shabtai decided together with the commander of the Central District, Moshe Barkat, that from 8 pm tonight until 4 am tomorrow morning, restrictions will apply in the area of the city of Lod.

Among the restrictions: a ban on anyone staying in the public sphere in the city of Lod, a ban on residents of Lod leaving their homes or place of stay in the city and a ban on anyone entering the city area.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited Lod on Tuesday night after a state of emergency had been declared in the city following ongoing Arab riots.

"What we have seen here is anarchy. Things that cannot be accepted in any reformed country. Policemen are harmed, cars are set on fire, synagogues are burned. No country can accept this. I am here to ensure that we restore governance," said Netanyahu.

"I have instructed that forces be brought in here and other mixed cities and to grant powers for emergencies - this is a matter of life and death. A curfew should be imposed within the framework of the powers as necessary," he added.

Gangs of Arab rioters roamed the streets of Lod on Tuesday evening, following the funeral of the Arab man who was shot dead during Arab riots in the city the previous night, damaging property belonging to Jews and pelting vehicles with rocks.

A 56-year-old man was seriously injured after his vehicle was pelted with rocks in the city. Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated him to Assaf Harofeh Hospital.

In addition, dozens of vehicles belonging to Jews were set on fire, as was a synagogue in the city.

Lod Mayor Yair Revivo commented on the riots in his city and said, "Hundreds of Arab rioters are raging, civil war has broken out. I appealed to the Prime Minister to impose a curfew and declare a state of emergency on the city. Lack of governance. Rioters throwing firebombs."





