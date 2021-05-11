Ra'am chairman calls for calm

Ra'am chairman Mansour Abbas on Tuesday evening published a statement to the Arab public following two days of violence.

"I am calling for calm. We must prevent further escalation that could claim human lives on both sides, and allow a return to a normal routine of life, especially during Ramadan, and in light of the holiday of Eid al-Fitr and the holiday of Shavuot," he said.

On Monday, Abbas announced that the negotiations on the formation of a government have been halted in light of the escalation in the south, the launching of rockets at Israel and the riots in Jerusalem.

A senior Ra’am official told Kan 11 News that they do not know if they will be able to resume negotiations before Yair Lapid's mandate to form a government expires, and that this depends on the extent of the escalation.

Also on Monday, Abbas canceled a tripartite meeting with Lapid and Naftali Bennett. The meeting was scheduled to take place at 4:30 p.m., before the rocket attacks from Gaza toward Israel began.

Religious Zionist Party chairman Bezalel Smotrich visited the Shimon Hatzadik (Sheikh Jarrah) neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem on Monday and warned against the formation of a government supported by Abbas.

"The legitimacy that is being given right now to Abbas and the supporters of terrorism is being spilled over onto the citizens of Israel. The citizens of Jerusalem are under siege and it is a shame and a disgrace," said Smotrich.

"Whoever gives the terrorist supporters legitimacy to be part of the Israeli government - it should come as no surprise that the terrorists then raise their heads against the people of Israel," he added.