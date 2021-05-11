Leading Japanese politician: "Our heart is with Israel"

A prominent Japanese politician is expressing his support for Israel during the present difficult circumstances of ongoing rocket attacks from Gaza.

Yasuhide Nakayama, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee, in a tweet stated that “our heart is with Israel.”

“What would you do? One day, more than 300 rockets were suddenly shot by terrorists in 24 hours, robbing the lives of their beloved family and their homes. Israel has the right to protect itself from terrorists. Who was the first to shoot a rocket at the general public?” tweeted Nakayama who was previously Japan’s state minister of defence.

The Simon Wiesenthal Centre thanked Nakayama for his support of Israel in a retweet.

“Some world leaders know the truth and are unafraid to articulate it. G-d bless State Minister of Defense Nakayama!” the Simon Wiesenthal Center tweeted.