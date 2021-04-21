Rivlin receives credentials of new Chinese, Japanese, ambassadors

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Wednesday received diplomatic credentials from the new ambassadors of the People’s Republic of China and of Japan to the State of Israel in an official ceremony at the President’s Residence.

The national anthems of each country were played by the Israel Police Band and the newly-appointed ambassadors reviewed an IDF honor guard. After presenting their letters of credence to the President, each ambassador signed the President’s Residence visitors’ book.

The first to present his credentials to the President was HE Ambassador Cai Run of China. Rivlin said, “China is a key partner in our international relations, and we look forward to marking 30 years of diplomatic relations between our countries next year.”

Rivlin also spoke about the Iranian threat, noting, “Iran’s nuclear development and its proxy in Lebanon, Hezbollah, are a significant threat to our region. The State of Israel will do everything required to protect its citizens and its borders, and the free world must make it clear to the Iranians that they will not accept its threats to annihilate Israel.”

Ambassador Cai Run thanked the President, saying, “Despite the pandemic, our relations are still growing with some momentum, and I will do all I can to strengthen them even further. As we approach 30 years of diplomatic relations, there is a growth of 20% in Israel-China trade We would like to welcome you to China, where your warm words are received with great thanks.”

Rivlin then received HE Ambassador Mizushima Koichi of Japan and said, “The economic ties and bilateral investments between our country have grown considerably in recent years, and it is vital to promote the free trade agreement between us. Signing the agreement would be a wonderful way to mark 70 years of diplomatic relations.”

The Ambassador conveyed the good wishes of the Emperor in light of the challenges of the coronavirus, saying, “Israel was one of the first countries to establish diplomatic relations with Japan at the end of the Second World War, and we are deeply grateful for that and for assistance after the earthquake. We believe that human-to-human relations are the most significant factor in ensuring that relations between countries flourish, and I will work in that spirit in this role.”