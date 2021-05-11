Smotrich: Place a curfew on the Arabs

MK Bezalel Smotrich, who chairs the Religious Zionism party, has called on Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Benny Gantz (Blue and White), and Public Security Minister Amir Ohana (Likud) to bring IDF forces into mixed Jewish-Arab cities to enforce a nightly curfew, Israel Hayom reported.

The demand follows several weeks of Arab violence towards Jews, including lynchings, rock attacks, and mass riots.

"We are not talking about 'disturbances of order,' as is stated in the media," Smotrich explained. "This is war, in every sense of the word."

"This is the time to bring IDF forces in to aid the police in eliminating terror and returning peace and security to Israel's citizens."

Israel Hayom quoted a letter titled "urgent" and sent by Smotrich to Netanyahu, Gantz, and Ohana. In the letter, Smotrich wrote that Israel should provide "military aid to Israel Police, in dealing with the pogroms in Israel's cities."

"In recent days, and especially in the past few hours, there is an increase in the violent acts of terror [perpetrated] by Israeli Arabs in Israel's cities, against Jews. Many citizens, including women and young children, are in constant and real danger of their lives. It is important to clarify that we are not talking about 'disturbance of order,' but [about] war in every sense of the word," he wrote.

"Israel Police is doing all it can," he added, while noting that it seems the police do not have the capacity to deal on their own with such large-scale events on a national scale, all at the same time. "This leaves many incidents not dealt with or partially dealt with, for a long periods of time, and endangers the lives of the State's citizens. Civilians under attack find themselves calling the police for several long minutes, while under hellish fire, and their pleas are returned empty. This is not a localized incident, but a widespread phenomenon in various cities and at various times."

Smotrich emphasized that there are sensitive issues when it comes to bringing the IDF into mixed cities and using military force on civilians, but "we are not discussing civilian disturbances of order, but a national and nationalist violent warlike battle, which justifies this. I ask that you order the call-up of the IDF's reserve forces and that they be instructed to aid Israel Police."

Israel, he said, should implement "significant limitations on movement, and even a curfew, on the Arabs in the relevant locations. The reality is that if there isn't a curfew on the terrorists, it creates a de-facto curfew for hours upon hours on good Jews, law-abiding citizens, who cannot continue their normal routines."

This is the time "to activate the forces and abilities of the defense system, and cut off, with a single blow, the hand which has risen against us, to destroy us in our cities."