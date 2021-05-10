Jewish driver attacked by Arab lynch mob near Old City of Jerusalem

An Israeli Jewish was injured Monday morning after he was assaulted by a mob of Arab rioters outside of the Old City of Jerusalem.

The attack, which took place as Israel celebrates Jerusalem Day marking the liberation of the Old City from Jordanian occupation, took place outside of the Lions’ Gate Monday morning.

Rioters hurled large numbers of rocks at the victim’s car as he drove by, causing him to crash, with the car overturning.

The Arab mob then tried to lynch the driver, who was saved by the intervention of Israeli police officers.

MDA emergency first responders were dispatched to the scene to treat the driver.

Earlier on Monday, Arab rioters attacked police officers on the Temple Mount, hurling stones and firebombs and shooting fireworks at officers. Rioters also threw rocks at the Mughrabi Bridge, which links the Western Wall Plaza to the Temple Mount.

Monday's riots are the latest in a wave of Arab violence during the month of Ramadan, with attacks reported across Israel, including in Jerusalem, Haifa, and Jaffa.





