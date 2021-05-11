In wake of rocket fire, several cities cancel school

Since Sunday evening, Gaza terrorists have been firing rockets at Israel, but on Monday Gaza upped the ante, firing nearly non-stop both at Israeli cities and towns near the Gaza border and at the Jerusalem area.

In response, the IDF's Home Front Command has published guidelines closing schools within 40 kilometres (24.85 miles) of Gaza.

However, students will attend school via distance learning, as they did when schools were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Classes in the lowlands and Gush Dan area are permitted to be held in protected spaces, but the mayors of Rishon Lezion, Holon, Bat Yam, Lod, Rehovot, Ness Ziona, and Ramle, have decided to close schools entirely.

Classes in the municipalities and local councils surrounding Gaza have also been canceled. This includes the cities of Ofakim, Netivot, Sderot, Gedera, Yavneh, Kiryat Ekron, Mazkeret Batya, Be'er Sheva, Lehavim, Lakiya, Omer, Neot Hovav, Rahat, Ashkelon, Ashdod, Gan Yavneh, Bnei Ayish, Kiryat Malakhi, Kiryat Gat, Be'er Tuviya, and Shafir, and the regional councils of Eshkol, Hof Ashkelon, Sdot Negev, Sha'ar Hanegev, Bnei Shimon, Merhavim, Yoav, Lachish, Shafir, Al-Qasum, Nahal Sorek, Hevel Yavneh, Gederot, and Brenner.

Workplaces will operate as usual, so long as there is an appropriate protected space which can be used in case of rocket fire.

Gatherings and services will be limited to ten people in an open area and 50 in a building. Buildings which operate according to the Green Badge will be able to contain up to 100 people.

The guidelines will remain in place until Tuesday evening at 7:00p.m.