EU: Violence in Israel needs to stop 'immediately'

The European Union on Monday condemned the violence in Israel and said it "needs to stop immediately".

"The firing of rockets from Gaza against civilian populations in Israel is totally unacceptable and feeds escalatory dynamics," said a spokesman for EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.

“All leaders have a responsibility to act against extremists. The status quo of the holy sites must be fully respected,” added the statement.

“We reiterate our call on all sides to engage in de-escalatory efforts. Further civilian casualties must be prevented as a priority.”

"The significant upsurge in violence in the occupied West Bank, including in East Jerusalem as well as in and around Gaza needs to stop immediately," the EU statement said.

The IDF Spokesperson's Unit updated that, as of 11:20 p.m., about 150 rockets had been fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israeli territory.

The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted dozens of those rockets.

Meanwhile, IDF fighter jets destroyed a Hamas offensive terrorist tunnel in the Gaza Strip. Several terrorists were killed in the attack.