Blinken: The rocket attacks must stop immediately

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday said the rocket attacks from Gaza against Israel must stop "immediately," urging all sides to take steps to reduce tensions.

"We're very focused on the situation in Israel, West Bank, Gaza, very deeply concerned about the rocket attacks that we're seeing now, that they need to stop, they need to stop immediately," Blinken said ahead of a meeting with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, according to the Reuters news agency.

Blinken expressed concerns about the violence and “provocative actions” in and around the Temple Mount.

Safadi urged the United States to play a leadership role in reducing the violence.

Blinken’s comments came as Gaza terrorists fired about 150 rockets toward Israeli territory, including seven that were fired towards Jerusalem.

The Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepted dozens of rockets.

Meanwhile, IDF fighter jets destroyed a Hamas offensive terrorist tunnel in the Gaza Strip. Several terrorists were killed in the attack.

Earlier, the Israel Air Force attacked a number of Hamas terrorist targets in the Gaza Strip, in response to the rocket attacks.

Among the targets attacked by the IDF: two rocket launchers, two military posts and eight Hamas terrorists in the Gaza Strip.