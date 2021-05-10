House struck by rocket: We heard a loud boom, everything was broken

One of the dozens of rockets fired this evening (Monday) by Hamas and Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza hit a family home near Beit Nekufa in the Jerusalem mountains.

Stiv, who lives in the house, said: "We heard the alarm and did not think it would really get here. There was a boom and we were in shock. The rocket landed in the forest just below us. A few shards of debris penetrated the house, everything here is broken."

Itamar, Stiv's brother, told Arutz Sheva: "We heard an alarm when we were here in the living room, we went down to the shelter quickly, we ran, after half a minute inside the shelter we heard a very loud and trembling boom. After a few minutes in the shelter, we went out and saw that the whole room was smashed and full of debris."

Haim Calderon, a resident of Beit Nekofa, described the attack: ''We were praying in the synagogue and an alarm sounded, a minute later there was an explosion and we continued to pray and study. There was smoke from a house 200 meters away. The Holy One, Blessed be He, protected us."

Seven rockets were fired Monday evening from the Gaza Strip towards Jerusalem, Beit Shemesh and other localities in central Israel following the expiration of the ultimatum issued by Hamas to Israel to withdraw security forces from the Temple Mount and the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem and to release rioters who were detained in Jerusalem. The Iron Dome system intercepted one rocket.