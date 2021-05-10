Yamina to support settlement normalization law

Yamina Chairman MK Naftali Bennett has instructed his party's Knesset members to vote in favor of a bill normalizing young settlements.

The bill, pushed forward by Likud's MK Miki Zohar and Religious Zionism's MK Orit Strock, is expected to be brought for a vote on Monday.

The vote, which is a preliminary vote, will be held Monday along with the votes on two other bills which were exempted last week from having to be placed on the Knesset table. The other two bills are the Override Clause and a law which will allow access to towns in northern Samaria which were evacuated during the 2005 Disengagement.

All three bills are expected to receive support from the right-wing majority in the Knesset, but if a unity government led by Yesh Atid and Yamina is formed, it may not be possible to further advance them.

"I am happy to announce that my bill normalizing young settlements, the Override Clause, and the law to cancel the Disengagement, will G-d willing be voted on today in the Knesset," Zohar said. "These are important issues which any government must advance, for the sake of Israel's advancement."