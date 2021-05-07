Abbas blames Israel for Jerusalem violence

Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas on Friday blamed Israel for the ongoing clashes in Jerusalem.

Speaking on Palestine TV, Abbas said that “the international community must take responsibility and stop the aggression.”

He called on the UN Security Council to hold an emergency meeting to discuss the situation.

Meanwhile, PA cabinet leader Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned the entry of Israeli security forces into the Temple Mount and what he called “the attack on worshipers there”.

Shtayyeh praised the rioters "who are protecting the place from the occupation."

The statements followed the clashes that broke out on Friday evening between police forces and Muslim worshipers following the conclusion of prayers on the Temple Mount.

Police forces dispersed hundreds of rioters using stun grenades and other means. During the riot, the officers were pelted with rocks, bottles and other objects.

Three police officers were injured in the violence. The Red Crescent reported that dozens of Palestinian Arabs were injured.

Earlier, following afternoon prayers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque attended by about 75,000 people, riots also broke out in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem.

During those riots there, police officers were seen pushing MK Ahmed Tibi from the Joint List party. Two rioters were arrested.

