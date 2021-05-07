Jewish vehicle set on fire in Jerusalem's Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood

Dozens of Arabs rioted on Thursday evening near the parliamentary office of MK Itamar Ben Gvir in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood (Sheikh Jarrah) in eastern Jerusalem.

The rioters attacked Jews who were standing next to the office with rocks and other objects, and also set fire to a Jewish vehicle. The clashes came amid the ongoing conflict between Arabs and Jews in recent days, due to the intention to evacuate Arab families from the neighborhood.

Footage from the scene showed local Jews with guns drawn, covering each other.

Police forces in large numbers arrived at the scene and arrested seven Arabs on suspicion of disorderly conduct and assaulting police officers.

Ben Gvir said, "I arrived in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood tonight, after Jews were attacked here all week just because they are Jews and the police did almost nothing. I am glad that thanks to our arrival here the police started working, but if the police do not treat terrorists harshly, we will be here until quiet is restored here."

The chairman of the Religious Zionist Party, MK Bezalel Smotrich, said, "The incompetence of the police in dealing with Arab terrorism in the Shimon Hatzadik neighborhood in recent days and the abandonment of the Jewish residents there is unbearable."

He added, "I call on the Minister of Internal Security Amir Ohana to call on the Jerusalem District Command to task, to order a hard hand and zero tolerance for violence and disturbances and to restore peace and personal security to the entire residents of Jerusalem."