Yamina MK: I prefer Mansour Abbas over Meretz

MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) caused a political uproar when he became the first Knesset member of his party to publicly oppose the moves of Naftali Bennett to form a unity government with the left.

In an interview with Channel 12 News which will be broadcast in full on Saturday night, Chikli clarifies why he prefers representatives of the Islamic Movement in the government over Meretz and stresses that he favors a government with Benjamin Netanyahu with the support of the Ra'am party.

"Arab society today in the State of Israel is undergoing very interesting in-depth processes. I am not sure that Mansour Abbas will still be there and will recognize Israel as Jewish and democratic in full. "

Chikli explains his firm opposition to sitting in a government with the left-wing parties as follows, "Meretz and Labor impose a total boycott on the largest party in the national camp and therefore there is no fit."

"All the options we are navigating around are options that I do not like, but when it comes to the general orientation, I think the party should maintain a line that coincides with the line it presented throughout the election campaign," he adds.