Rogue Yamina MK Amichai Chikli responds to his detractors

MK Amichai Chikli of the Yamina party has dismissed all the criticisms being leveled against him for his outspoken opposition to the formation of a government that would include Yamina alongside the left-wing Meretz party and the predominantly Arab Joint List.

In a Facebook post written on Thursday morning, Chikli stressed that, “I have a great love for the Jewish People – for every single part of the Jewish People, across the spectrum, and including Meretz voters.”

“And in recent years, I even decided to devote a substantial amount of time to building bridges with the Arabs of Israel, a huge population, and one that I think should be integrated into our society,” he wrote.

However, Chikli continued and wrote that, “I entered politics in order to promote a nationalist and Zionist perspective of seeing things, and it simply isn’t possible to reconcile that with allowing IDF officers to be brought to trial at The Hague [in the International Criminal Court] as Meretz would like, or with support for [terrorist murderers like] Samir Kuntar such as that proffered to them by the Joint List.”

“And another point that is no less significant: As someone who believes in the democratic process, I am not prepared to lend my hand to the invalidation of one and a half million votes that were cast for right-wing parties. Sending love to all my friends on the left, the right, and in the center,” he concluded.