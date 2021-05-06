Sheldon Silver ordered back to prison

Former New York State Assembly Speaker Sheldon Silver has been ordered back to prison, days after being released of furlough.

Authorities overruled the decision to allow Silver to serve out the remainder of his sentence under home confinement and ordered him to return to Otisville Prison by Thursday afternoon, NBC New York reported.

Silver was initially released on Thursday, just eight months into his six-year sentence on federal corruption charges. He served in the New York State Assembly from 1977 until his arrest in 2015. He was selected as speaker in 1994 and served in that position for two decades.

Silver was released early as part of the "CARES Act" with the help of Rabbi Moshe Margaretten of the Tzedek Association.

The CARES Act, also known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, stipulated a decrease in the federal inmate population in order to stem the spread of COVID-19 in federal prisons.